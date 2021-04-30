

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $83 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $705 million, or $3.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Huntsman Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.84 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Huntsman Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $147 Mln. vs. $65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q1): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUNTSMAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de