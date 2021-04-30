

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $466 million, or $2.25 per share. This compares with $194 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $4.57 billion from $4.63 billion last year.



L3Harris Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $3.18 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.94 -Revenue (Q1): $4.57 Bln vs. $4.63 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.70 - $13.00 Full year revenue guidance: $18.5 - $18.9 Bln



