

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $343 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $213 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $373 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.8% to $5.59 billion from $5.44 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $373 Mln. vs. $317 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.52 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $5.59 Bln vs. $5.44 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.80 to $0.82 Full year EPS guidance: $2.58 to $2.65



