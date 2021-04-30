

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales rose for the first time in thirteen months in March, the statistical office INE reported Friday.



Retail sales grew by adjusted 14.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 6.1 percent decline seen in February.



On an unadjusted basis, retail sales accelerated 18.1 percent in March, after a 9.6 percent fall in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew 3.5 percent in March, after a 4.1 percent rise in the prior month.



Food sales rose 0.1 percent on month and others grew 5.6 percent in March.



