

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) revealed a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $51.64 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $66.70 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $306.17 million from $294.59 million last year.



W. P. Carey Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $51.64 Mln. vs. $66.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $306.17 Mln vs. $294.59 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

