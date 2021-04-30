

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) raised its adjusted earnings and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the year-to-date performance, the strength of its backlog, and the outlook for the remainder of the year. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.



For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.80 to $0.82 per share on organic revenue growth in the mid-teens.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.81 per share on revenues of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $2.58 to $2.65 per share on organic revenue growth in the mid single digits.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share on organic revenue growth in the low-to-mid single digit.



The Street is looking for earnings of $2.59 per share on a revenue growth of 4.6 percent to $23.34 billion for the year.



