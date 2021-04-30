

GEA (dpa-AFX) - Food and beverages company GEA Group (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK) said that it elected new members to the company's Supervisory Board.



There are six personnel changes on the company's twelve-strong Supervisory Board, with effect from the end of GEA Group's Annual General Meeting on Friday.



Former Siemens AG Managing Board member Klaus Helmrich was elected as its new Chairman. The six changes concern three roles on the shareholder side and three on the employee side. Comprising six women and six men, the Board continues to have equal gender representation.



At AGM, the shareholder representatives on the Supervisory Board were newly elected for a four-year term. Annette Köhler, Molly Zhang and Colin Hall were re-elected. In addition, Holly Lei, Klaus Helmrich and ürgen Fleischer were appointed as new Supervisory Board members. These new members replace Helmut Perlet, Jean Spence and Ahmad Bastaki, who served on GEA's Supervisory Board for many years and did not stand for re-election.



The serving Supervisory Board members Brigitte Krönchen and Michael Kämpfert as well as two new members, Claudia Claas and Roger Falk, were appointed as employee representatives on the Supervisory Board. Cara Röhner and existing member Rainer Gröbel - who represent German trade union IG Metall - were also appointed by the the Düsseldorf Local Court.



