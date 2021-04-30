

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Basic Grain Products, Inc. issued a recall for 6.56-ounce bags of Kroger and Stop & Shop brand's Caramel Rice Cakes as they may contain undeclared milk, according to a statement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



Consumption of the product by those allergic or having severe sensitivity to milk could run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions. The undeclared milk was discovered by internal control systems.



However, the Coldwater, Ohio-based company said it is yet to receive any illness or adverse reports involving the product on recall.



The recalled Caramel Rice Cakes comes in a 6.5-ounce, plastic bag. The Kroger Caramel Rice Cakes with Best if Used By dates DEC1521 and DEC1621 were shipped to retail distribution centers in the U.S. states of Colorado, Indiana and Kansas.



Meanwhile, the Stop & Shop Caramel Rice Cakes with Best if Used By date DEC1521 were shipped to retail distribution centers in the U.S. states of Connecticut and Pennsylvania.



The company urged consumers with a milk allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product not to consume it and dispose of it or return it to the point of purchase.



