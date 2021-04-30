

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T Inc. (T) said that each of the 12 nominees to the company's board of directors were reelected for one-year terms, at its annual meeting of stockholders on Friday.



AT&T stockholders approved the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent auditor.



In an advisory vote, the compensation of AT&T's executive officers received 48.9% of votes cast in favor.



A stockholder proposal regarding stockholder action by written consent was defeated with 71.7% of votes cast against.



