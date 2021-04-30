BLUE MARBLE PRODUCTIONS, INC.: Blue Marble Productions Expands Again to Meet National Canning Co-Packing Capacity Needs

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2021 / Blue Marble Productions, Inc based out of Indianapolis, IN is expanding again. Blue Marble is meeting the ever growing capacity needs for canning both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages for some of the biggest companies in the world. Blue Marble has made significant investments and are paving new ground for accelerated growth. As the nation's premier co-packer, Blue Marble is growing from 181,000 square feet to 425,000 square feet with multiple new canning lines, in-house sleeving and variety packaging systems. Blue Marble Productions is forging ahead to fill a much-needed gap in the beverage industry.

Blue Marble Productions , Inc. , (a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Marble Cocktails, Inc.), is currently co-packing and private labeling alcoholic and non-alcoholic based products, including ready-to-drink cocktails, sparkling fruit juices, kombuchas, vitamin wellness drinks, canned water and of course vodka, gin, tequila, whiskey and rum based hard seltzers. Founder and CEO, Alan Miller, made the move late 2019 to begin investing in a new team and facility to scale their current co-packing capabilities and are scaling again. Already developing formulas and canning for many of today's industry leaders, Blue Marble Productions takes great pride in its ability to manage production runs for market trials to multi-million case volumes for today's largest customers.

"We started with a clean slate and would not accept status quo on how facilities were designed or operated. We were a start-up operating like a Fortune 500 company, running SAP, hiring in-house PhDs to lead our formulary development, implementing GMP, and obtaining certifications like SQF, Kosher, Organic, etc... As an industry leader, expanding our footprint gives us the opportunity to service even more clients. We have already increased our services and capabilities to include in-line sleeving, in-house microbiology and analytical testing, bulk liquid and ingredient storage, warehousing and full 3PL services. I couldn't be more pleased with the progress we have made and the clientele we service. The entire team at Blue Marble is comprised of some of the most talented individuals I have ever had the pleasure to work with," said Miller.

In Q4 of 2021, Blue Marble will launch its next new high speed canning line with plans to expand further in 2022 and beyond.

"We are in an aggressive growth mode with the expertise, facility capabilities, and the room to scale at a time when the industry demand has truly outgrown its current canning capacity. We understand that securing line time and capacity is critical for our clients. Our ability to secure aluminum cans, packaging, and ingredients has us well positioned to service clients of all sizes. With this latest expansion we are positioned to exceed 1-Billion can co-packing production annually," said Brad Clatt, President & COO.

ABOUT

Blue Marble Productions, Inc. is a world class developer, processor, and co-packer of private label and branded alcohol and non-alcohol-based products for the canned beverage industry. Blue Marble is well positioned within the industry with spirit, sugar brew and vintners permits. The 425,000 square foot, state-of-the-art factory, is centrally located in Indianapolis, IN and offers multiple in-house services including formulary development, nitrogen and carbonation dosing, label sleeving, 3PL, laboratory services and a full service supply chain including aluminum cans, lids, labels, ingredients and packaging.

Blue Marble Cocktails, Inc. line of ultra-premium ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs), vodka based seltzers and spirits, have won unprecedented amounts of gold medal awards, including the highly coveted "World's Best Pre-Mixed Cocktail". The entire line of Blue Marble beverages are all-natural and free of any dyes or artificial ingredients and can be found in many of the nation's premier locations.

Blue Marble supports global awareness and environmental initiatives through their own commitment to sustainable packaging, donations and their "keep the blue marble blue" conservation program. To learn more about Blue Marble Cocktails and Productions or for more information, please contact Blue Marble at info@lovebluemarble.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Blue Marble

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/643640/Blue-Marble-Productions-Expands-Again-to-Meet-National-Canning-Co-Packing-Capacity-Needs