

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Kia Motors America reported that sales for the month of April 2021 was 70,177 vehicles, up 121.3 percent from 31,705 vehicles in the previous year.



'With five Kia models setting sales records in April and the successful launches of the Sorento SUV and the all-new Carnival MPV continuing to drive customers to showrooms, Kia is experiencing unprecedented momentum,' said Sean Yoon, president and CEO of Kia Motors North America and Kia Motors America.



The company said it is confident its strong performance will continue through the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

