

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing terminated 65 employees and took other corrective action against 53 employees for engaging in or being a part of racist, discriminatory or otherwise hateful conduct.



In its annual diversity and inclusion report released Friday, the company said the employees were terminated between June 2020 and April 21, 2021.



The diversity report from Boeing came as U.S. companies have faced increasing pressure to address racism and discrimination in the U.S.



Last August, Boeing unveiled 'Racial Equity Action Plan,' affirming its commitment to diverse hiring practices, addressing instances of conscious and unconscious racial bias, and investment millions in social justice nonprofits across the United States.



According to the company's recent diversity report, 6.4% of Boeing employees are Black, while 68.8% are white. Hispanic employees account for 7% of the workforce, and Asian employees account for 14.2%.



Boeing said in its diversity report, women currently represent a 22.9% of its U.S. workforce, 22.2% of managers and 16.6% of engineers at the company.



By 2025, Boeing aims to increase the Black employees representation rate in its U.S. workforce by 20%. It also aims to eliminate any statistically significant differences between the workplace experiences of underrepresented and at-representation groups.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOEING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de