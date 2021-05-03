

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong will on Monday release an advance estimate for Q1 gross domestic product, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, GDP was up 0.2 percent on quarter and down 3.0 percent on year.



Australia will see April results for the manufacturing index from the Australian Industry Group; in March, the index score was 59.9.



Indonesia will see April figures for consumer prices; in March, overall inflation was up 0.08 percent on month and 1.37 percent on year, while core CPI gained an annual 1.21 percent.



Thailand will see April results for its business confidence index; in March, the index score was 50.1.



The Philippines will provide March numbers for retail prices; in February, prices were up 1.4 percent on year.



Many of the regional nations will see April results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from Markit Economics, including Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea and Taiwan.



Finally, the markets in China and Thailand are closed for Labor Day, while Japan is off for Constitution Memorial Day.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

