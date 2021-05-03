

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to 443 million euros from 411 million euros last year. On a per share, earnings for the quarter was 0.41 euros, unchanged from last year.



Adjusted basic earnings per share declined five percent to 0.44 euros, mainly due to an eight percent increase in the weighted average number of outstanding shares resulting from the issuance of new shares in connection with the financing of the Varian acquisition. Currency effects also had a negative effect.



Revenue for the quarter grew to 3.97 billion euros from 3.69 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead for 2021, the company expects comparable revenue growth between 14% and 17% from fiscal year 2020 compared to the prior outlook of 8% to 12% growth.



The company expects annual adjusted basic earnings per share to be between 1.90 euros and 2.05 euros compared to the prior outlook of 1.63 euros to 1.82 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

