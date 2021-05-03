

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Mutual Brokers Pty Ltd., an independent broker serving a broad cross-section of commercial and small corporate clients in Canberra and the Australian Capital Territory.



'Mutual Brokers is a growing, culturally aligned business that doubles our presence and expands our client capabilities in the key Canberra market,' said Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO.



The Group said owners of Mutual Brokers, Lou Pennetta and Adrian Dodd, and their team, will come under the direction of Head of Metro Branches Mark Saunderson.



