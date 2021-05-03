

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hempstead Foodservice is recalling around 972 pounds of pork chop products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



The product contains hydrolyzed soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The recall involves 10-41 lb. carboard boxes containing the product in clear plastic bags with 'Hempstead Foodservice' on the box and 'PORK CHOPS' marked from the list on the side of the box. The recalled products bear establishment number 'EST. 47142' inside the USDA mark of inspection.



The heat-treated fresh pork chop items were produced on various dates between April 6 and April 30. The items were shipped to grocery stores and restaurants in New York. The products are cooked at these retailers and then further sold to consumers.



The Hempstead, New York-based company discovered the problem through routine FSIS verification activities.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.



In similar recalls involving undeclared allergens, Prineville, Oregon-based Creative Foods Inc. in mid-April called back two Bueno coffee substitute gluten-free products. Los Angeles, California-based Torn & Glasser called back 7464 units of dark chocolate espresso beans sold at Kroger citing undeclared walnut, an allergen.



