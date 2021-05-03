

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, Italy's manufacturing PMI data is due. Final factory PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final manufacturing PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the pound, it was up against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 131.93 against the yen, 1.2034 against the greenback, 0.8699 against the pound and 1.0988 against the franc at 3:40 am ET.



