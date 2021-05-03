Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.05.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
Breaking News + Strong Buy! Das wird heute ganz heiß
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14V4V ISIN: US92939U1060 Ticker-Symbol: WIC 
Frankfurt
03.05.21
08:02 Uhr
80,14 Euro
+2,04
+2,61 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WEC ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEC ENERGY GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
80,2481,8214:10
80,3481,9014:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WEC ENERGY
WEC ENERGY GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WEC ENERGY GROUP INC80,14+2,61 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.