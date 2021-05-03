

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group (WEC) announced a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $510.1 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $452.5 million, or $1.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.5% to $2.69 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



WEC Energy Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $510.1 Mln. vs. $452.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.61 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.47 -Revenue (Q1): $2.69 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.99 to $4.03



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WEC ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de