-Earnings: $89.9 million in Q1 vs. -$14.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.20 in Q1 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ON Semiconductor Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $151.3 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.33 per share -Revenue: $1.48 billion in Q1 vs. $1.28 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.44 to $0.54 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1,570 to $1,670 Mln



