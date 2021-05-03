

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), said it will present new data from the 3-year open-label extension study of AUSTEDO Tablets that studied patients with tardive dyskinesia. The company noted that the new data includes three abstracts that examine the long-term safety, quality of life and patient-centered outcome measures of patients living with tardive dyskinesia who were treated with AUSTEDO up to 145 weeks following two pivotal 12-week studies.



AUSTEDO is indicated for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease and for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia in adults.



