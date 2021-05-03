

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor Company (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) said it globally sold 345,777 units in April, an increase of 106.2 percent from a year ago. The company sold 275,558 units outside of Korea, a 185.1 percent increase. Sales in Korea declined 1.2 percent year-over-year to 70,219 units.



Hyundai said, overall, the company's global sales showed solid improvement as the global automotive industry has experienced a strong rebound from slow auto demand and production disruptions that occurred during the outbreak of COVID-19 a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HYUNDAI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de