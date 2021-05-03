

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) said that it has reached a Cooperation Agreement with Robert E. Robotti and his affiliated and controlled entities.



The company has agreed to nominate Robotti to its Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting, and the Robotti Group has agreed to vote in favor of the Company's nominees and proposals at the 2021 Annual Meeting, as well as to abide by certain customary standstill provisions.



Tidewater said that, with the addition of Robotti, Board of Directors will increase from seven to eight directors.



