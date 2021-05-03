

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL, DALRQ.PK) and Sabre announced a transformative global distribution agreement.



The companies expect the distribution agreement to transform the way travel partners do business and ensures Sabre-connected travel buyers will continue to have access to Delta's content globally while enabling Delta to continue to extend its reach with Sabre's valuable network of global travel buyers.



Their partnership focuses on elevating the distribution ecosystem with new products such as New Airline Storefront via Sabre Red 360, Delta Air said.



