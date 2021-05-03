

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sanmina Corporation (SANM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $47.04 million, or $0.70 per share. This compares with $4.88 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Sanmina Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $67.44 million or $1.01 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $1.70 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Sanmina Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $67.44 Mln. vs. $22.78 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q2): $1.70 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 - $0.94 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.675 - $1.775 Bln



