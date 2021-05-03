

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Leggett & Platt Inc. (LEG):



-Earnings: $87.5 million in Q1 vs. $44.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q1 vs. $0.33 in the same period last year. -Analysts projected $0.42 per share -Revenue: $1.15 billion in Q1 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.55-$2.75 Full year revenue guidance: $4.8-$5.0 Bln



