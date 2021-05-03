

TULSA (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Williams Cos. (WMB):



-Earnings: $425 million in Q1 vs. -$518 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.35 in Q1 vs. -$0.43 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Williams Cos. reported adjusted earnings of $429 million or $0.35 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.29 per share -Revenue: $2.61 billion in Q1 vs. $1.91 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.09 - $1.25



