

VENLO (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $129.22 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $39.83 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $153.8 million or $0.66 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 52.4% to $567.21 million from $372.10 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $153.8 Mln. vs. $78.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.66 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $567.21 Mln vs. $372.10 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.62 - $0.64 Full year EPS guidance: $2.42 - $2.46



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

QIAGEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de