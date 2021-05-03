

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $19.27 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $14.07 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.3% to $117.06 million from $109.08 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $19.27 Mln. vs. $14.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.38 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q1): $117.06 Mln vs. $109.08 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

