

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $4.08 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $4.96 million, or $0.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $12.45 million or $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn -$0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.5% to $379.98 million from $444.53 million last year.



Vornado Realty Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $12.45 Mln. vs. $31.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.06 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: -$0.02 -Revenue (Q1): $379.98 Mln vs. $444.53 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VORNADO REALTY TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de