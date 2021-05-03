

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Intrepid Potash (IPI):



-Earnings: $2.45 million in Q1 vs. -$7.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.18 in Q1 vs. -$0.57 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of $2.45 million or $0.18 per share for the period. -Revenue: $71.46 million in Q1 vs. $63.98 million in the same period last year.



