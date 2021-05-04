

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) revealed earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $71.41 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $73.86 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $433.78 million from $429.41 million last year.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $71.41 Mln. vs. $73.86 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.95 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q3): $433.78 Mln vs. $429.41 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.98 - $4.02 Full year revenue guidance: $1752 - $1757 Mln



