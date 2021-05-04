

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CooperCompanies (COO) said that CooperSurgical has acquired obp Medical Corporation for about $60 million.



obp Medical Corp. is a U.S. based medical device company that develops and markets differentiated products including single-use vaginal speculums with integrated LED illumination.



The products being acquired generated about $10 million of trailing twelve-month revenue.



The acquisition is expected to be neutral to Cooper's non-GAAP earnings per share in fiscal 2021.



