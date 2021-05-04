

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to keep benchmark lending rate and the 3-year Australian Government bond yield target at 10 basis points.



Before the announcement, the aussie traded mixed against its major rivals. While it fell against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the euro and the kiwi.



The aussie was worth 84.60 against the yen, 1.5551 against the euro, 0.7742 against the greenback and 1.0778 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de