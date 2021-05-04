

CHESEREX (dpa-AFX) - Adecco Group (AHEXY.PK, ADO.L) reported that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders was 124 million euros or 0.76 euros per share, compared to a net loss of 348 million euros or 2.14 euros per share in the prior year, which was hurt by the goodwill impairment.



Quarterly revenues were 4.97 billion euros, down 3% year-on-year on a reported basis. Currency movements and divestments had a negative impact on revenues of approximately 3.5% and 0.5% respectively, while the number of working days had a negative impact of approximately 1%. Revenue growth was therefore 2% on an organic and trading days adjusted basis.



The company expects a bounce back in revenues in the second-quarter 2021, supported by the prior year comparison base. At the same time, Covid-19 related and economic uncertainties remain elevated.



