

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Biocartis Group NV said it signed a new agreement with AstraZeneca (AZN, AZN.L), aiming to provide access to rapid and easy-to-use Idylla EGFR testing products at selected hospital sites in Biocartis' European and global distributor markets1 to support the identification of patients with EGFR mutations.



The new agreement expands the existing master collaboration agreement between Biocartis and AstraZeneca, which was established to promote and bolster access to faster molecular diagnostic biomarker results.



Biocartis noted that the agreement also builds on the conclusion of the large prospective lung cancer FACILITATE study, co-sponsored by AstraZeneca and presented in September last year at the renowned ESMO Virtual Congress. The study concluded that Idylla EGFR testing may add value in a clinical setting to generate actionable EGFR mutation results for non-small cell lung cancer patients faster than routinely used methods.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de