

ASSLAR (dpa-AFX) - Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (PFFVF.PK, PVTCY.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income increased by 79.9% to 15.9 million euros from last year's 8.9 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 1.61 euros from 0.90 euros in the prior year.



The operating result or EBIT was 22.6 million euros, an increase of 76.4% from last year. The order intake was 233.9 million euros compared to 172.9 million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly sales increased by 25.0% to 191.7 million euros from 153.3 million euros in the previous year.



Pfeiffer Vacuum expects that annual sales growth as well as the EBIT margin performance will significantly improve in 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Both sales growth and EBIT margin are expected to be above 10%.



The company expects a strong first half of 2021 and a slight slowing in demand in the second half of 2021 due to quarterly fluctuations and a more normalized demand environment.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFEIFFER VACUUM TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de