

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - NatWest Group plc (NWG.L), in an update on transfer of Ulster Bank Limited business, said that the scheme was effected on 3 May 2021.



In November 2020, NatWest said it proposed to simplify the way it conducts business in Northern Ireland by transferring the major part of the banking business of Ulster Bank Limited, a legal entity incorporated and operating in Northern Ireland, to National Westminster Bank under a banking business transfer scheme pursuant to Part VII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATWEST GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de