

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) said two current members of the Management Board, Niklas Östberg, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Emmanuel Thomassin, Chief Financial Officer, have agreed to an extension of their contracts beyond the currently agreed term for four more years until 30 April 2026.



The Supervisory Board appointed Pieter-Jan Vandepitte, Chief Operating Officer, as a third Management Board member effective immediately. His contract has a term of five years until 30 April 2026.



Martin Enderle, Chair of the Supervisory Board, said: 'The Supervisory Board is very pleased to continue the Delivery Hero journey together with Niklas Östberg and Emmanuel Thomassin, who have been pivotal to the company's success in recent years.'



