

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said the European Commission has approved an additional indication for the oral once-daily therapy XTANDI (enzalutamide) for adult men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer. The approval is based on results from the phase 3 ARCHES trial which evaluated enzalutamide in men with metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer.



Astellas Pharma noted that, with the indication, enzalutamide is now the only oral treatment approved by the EC to treat three distinct types of advanced prostate cancer - non-metastatic and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and mHSPC.



Astellas Pharma said the approval will have no impact on the financial forecasts of the current fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

