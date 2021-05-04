Powered by Temenos, PBCOMobile is the new mobile banking service of PBCOM, one of the largest Philippine commercial banks.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced that PBCOM (Philippine Bank of Communications) has gone live with Temenos Transact next-generation core banking Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to offer "digital-first" banking services in the Philippines. PBCOMobile is the mobile-only suite of services from PBCOM, one of the largest commercial banks in the Philippines.

