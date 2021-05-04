

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks leading the surge amid reports that Britain will announce the green list for countries that people can travel to on holiday shortly.



The benchmark FTSE 100 rose 29 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,999 as trading resumed after a long holiday weekend.



Travel agency TUI rallied 3.6 percent, budget airline EasyJet gained 3 percent and British Airways owner IAG added 2.1 percent.



Mining and energy stocks were also moving higher on optimism that a global economic recovery is gathering pace, thanks to successful vaccine rollouts in much of the developed world.



Anglo American, Glencore, Royal Dutch Shell and BP Plc climbed 1-2 percent.



Britvic, a plant-based drinks brand, gained 1.4 percent. The company announced the acquisition of Plenish, which offers a range of organic, clean label, plant-based beverages across plant-based milks, cold-pressed juices and functional shots.



Gold mining company Centamin rose over 1 percent after announcing it has awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contracts for the 36MW solar farm and 7.5 MW battery-energy storage system at the Sukari Gold Mine.



