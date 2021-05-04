

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Angela Titzrath, Michael Kerkloh and Britta Seeger will stand for election to the company's Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting. Stephan Sturm will resign from the Supervisory Board at the end of the AGM.



The company said another item on the agenda of the AGM is voting on the creation of a new Authorized Capital C in accordance with §7b of the German Economic Stabilization Acceleration Act of up to 5.5 billion euros with a term of five years.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

