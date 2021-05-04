

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) released a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $38.24 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $40.40 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Lamar Advertising Co. reported adjusted earnings of $116.70 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $370.88 million from $406.57 million last year.



Lamar Advertising Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $116.70 Mln. vs. $113.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $370.88 Mln vs. $406.57 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.96 - $3.12



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LAMAR ADVERTISING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de