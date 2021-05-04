

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corporation (TRI.TO) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $5.04 billion, or $10.13 per share. This compares with $0.19 billion, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $288 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $1.58 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $288 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.58 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

THOMSON REUTERS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de