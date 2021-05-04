

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health Corp. (CVS) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.22 billion, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CVS Health Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.70 billion or $2.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $69.10 billion from $66.76 billion last year.



CVS Health Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.70 Bln. vs. $2.50 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.04 vs. $1.91 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q1): $69.10 Bln vs. $66.76 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.56 to $7.68



