

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH):



-Earnings: $198.1 million in Q1 vs. -$508.5 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.94 in Q1 vs. -$2.46 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $359.1 million or $1.71 per share for the period. -Revenue: $1.85 billion in Q1 vs. $1.78 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 - $8.00



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ZIMMER BIOMET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de