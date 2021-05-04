

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - R1 RCM Inc. (RCM), a provider of technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of healthcare providers, said that it agreed to acquire VisitPay, digital payment solution provider, for approximately $300 million in cash.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.



R1 intends to fund the transaction with a combination of cash from its balance sheet and debt. The transaction provides a tax benefit valued at approximately $40 million, equating to an effective purchase price of approximately $260 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

R1 RCM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de