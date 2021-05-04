

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC):



-Earnings: -$0.24 billion in Q1 vs. -$9.23 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.37 in Q1 vs. -$14.25 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$132 million or -$0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.71 per share -Revenue: $22.88 billion in Q1 vs. $21.00 billion in the same period last year.



