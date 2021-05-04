

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens, a retail pharmacy division of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) has launched same day delivery in under two hours for retail products, the company said in a statement.



People can place their orders for more than 24,000 items online at Walgreens.com or using the Walgreens app, with no minimum order required. While checking out, shoppers can choose Same Day Delivery and receive the items at their doorstep in less than two hours, the company claims.



'As the country gets ready to emerge from the pandemic, Walgreens continues its focus on enhancing our customer experience through integrated and simplified shopping solutions,' said Stefanie Kruse, vice president of digital commerce, Walgreens.



Walgreens' Same Day Delivery in under two hours builds on the company's convenient shopping solutions for customers including Pickup in as little as 30 minutes in-store, curbside and via drive-thru, launched in November last year.



The company has also launched on-demand delivery through third-party partnerships with Postmates, DoorDash and Instacart.



