

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global Payments Inc. (GPN) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $196.68 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $143.58 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Global Payments Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $541.36 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $1.99 billion from $1.90 billion last year.



Global Payments Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $541.36 Mln. vs. $473.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.82 vs. $1.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q1): $1.99 Bln vs. $1.90 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.87 - $8.07 Full year revenue guidance: $7.55 - $7.625 Bln



